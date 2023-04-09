Opinion: Bravo ! after jaag Punjab jaag we have reverse Punjab card.. Aristotle Ahsan Iqbal reveals

Kanpen Taang rahi hain 😂😂

Punjabis have Handed them there ______. Now they are like rabid animals not knowing what to do.

Punjab Politics is always based on Local Politicians. Every constituency have very tough elections between local candidates on their personal capacity. And it was always about which party grabs the strongest candidate.

Because previously no Political Party had any true manifesto Vision or A moto that was clear.

All were the same PPP PMLN etc.

PMLN mastered the politics of holding on to strong Local candidates.

There was never PUNJABI vote.

They totally lost it with Imran khan as he directly grabbed the public by his personality chrisma and speeches. For the first time in my life i have seen people putting pressure on there local politicians to support PTI else they will not support them.

Our Parents tell us that only ZAB used to enjoy this direct personality cult in Punjab as IK have today.



Thats why Outsiders dont understand Punjab politics. Here Local Politicians are more strong then parties and have very deep rooted relations that span over generations to their local people.

Urban Lahore was an exception but now even lahore is lost.