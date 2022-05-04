What's new

Opinion: America does not deserve to be hegemony

Because America is geographically isolated. It is far from the center of the world, which is Afro-Eurasia. Prior to European discovery of Americas in 1492, Americans were still in stone age, while the rest of the world had already progressed past iron age. Americans had no immunity to old world diseases, because there had been no contact with them for tens of thousands of years. American never seen horses before European discovery in 1492. Only China and Russia which form the core of the old world AKA Afro-Eurasia have the right to be hegemony.

en.wikipedia.org

Old World - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

