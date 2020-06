Indians can stay in denial if they wish but Afghanistan has been diplomatically and strategically conquered by Pakistan.



Pakistan wants peace with all its neighbours including Afghanistan. Pakistan has reatreated its commitment for not allowing its soil to be used against any country.

India on the other hand wants chaos by creating terror proxies, creating border disputes, repressing minorities, inorder to blackmail/pressurise neighbours to accept its hegemony in the region and beyond. Never gonna happen.

