Opinion | 10 'outrageously unthinkable' yet pragmatic solutions to Pakistan's major problems.

as we speak our soldiers are fighting as mercenaries in Bahrain killing the protesters in the name of the oppressive Saudi origin Ruling family. this act is not only creating more hate for us among the population but also not earning us any favours among Arab kings who have still not "forgiven" us for not taking part in the assault on Iraq in the first gulf war and dismissed our puny force we sent. re Palestine, the PLO/ Arafat were very close to India and spat on the name of Pakistan. maybe there was some reason behind it since Zia as Brigadier crushed them in Jordan in Black September operation. Lybians, iraqis and Palestinians together with Al Zulfiqar had been involved in terrorism in Pakistan back in the days when most of the members were not even conceived.



so yes, I agree, let the Arab racist sectarian Mullah smash his head with the arrogant Persian arrogant Ayatullah let them kill each other off like they have been since the recorded history for all we care. agree with everything including Kashmir, Afghanistan and Israel as well with just one clarification that by strategic depth we only mean having a Pakistan friendly or a nonHostile regime in Afghanistan that doesnt finger us and helps India to instigate the Balochistan insurgency. nothing more nothing less