Operations of US Navy warships in the South China Sea are a threat to world peace

New US President Joe Biden takes office, prompting the strong moves, hard stance and aggressive policy against China. The US Navy’s 7th Fleet statement said that an US warship had sailed near the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands in the South Chinese Sea.Defence analysts say that Joe Biden sent a strong message to China. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain performed a freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea.According to US spokesman, US rejects the unlawful claims of China on the disputed area of South China Sea. That naval mission challenged the unlawful restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China. The US warship carried out operations in the region after sailing through the Taiwan Strait.The Chinese press & media claimed that Chinese Peoples Liberation Army expelled US destroyer USS John S. McCain after it trespassed into China’s territorial waters in Xisha Islands in the South China Sea.According to PLA spokesman the US moves are serious threats to China’s sovereignty and security and indeed a real danger for the world peace. In this connection the Chinese troops will maintain high alert at all times to protect the peace and stability of the region.In this way president Joe Biden indicated that the US will undertake more such missions anywhere international law allows. While China considers the South China Sea as part of its territory and has built military bases on artificial islands. According to US the Chinese claim and occupation is illegal and against international law.The last month an American aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt had entered the South to conduct routine operations in the area.It may be recalled that a few months ago, the United States, India, Australia and Japan held joint naval exercises in the South China Sea. India has also sent its warships to this maritime area. Apparently, this is a strategy by the US and its new ally India to increase pressure on China. On the other hand, China appears to have a strong military strategy.World knows that the American history is full of changing allies. The US along with its new ally India, is forming new alliances against China. But India is ignoring the historical fact that the US treats its allies like tissue paper after using them.While the eternal allies, China and Pakistan, keep a close eye on all these activities. They are concerned and formulating new foreign & strategic policies and defense preparations.LONG LIVE PAK-CHINA FRIENDSHIP( FAROOQ RASHID BUTT )