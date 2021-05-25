Operational success of Bangladesh peacekeepers against CODECO militias | daily sun Bangladesh Armys Rapidly Deployable Battalion (BANRDB-4) engaged in a UN peacekeeping mission in the eastern province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) conducted a successful operation to protect the residents of Lenga village from being attacked by CODECO militia

Bangladesh Army’s Rapidly Deployable Battalion (BANRDB-4) engaged in a UN peacekeeping mission in the eastern province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) conducted a successful operation to protect the residents of Lenga village from being attacked by CODECO militia on Sunday.After receiving information about the looting and arson of the CODECO militia, the peacekeepers patrol team of BANRDB-4 rushed to the spot along with the armored vehicle and the militia started firing at the Bangladeshi peacekeepers patrol team.In response, the patrols of BANRDB-4 bravely retaliated against the militia forces. The militia was forced to leave the village in the face of strong resistance from Bangladesh peacekeepers.At that time, the peacekeepers rescued a local man in an injured condition and admitted him to the local hospital after minor surgery. Later the team recovered the body of a local man who had been shot dead by the militia.No casualties were reported from the Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers patrolling team.