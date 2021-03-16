Operational hypersonic cruise missiles have formally entered the US military budget

F-22Raptor
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 7,540
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
An operational hypersonic cruise missile has entered the U.S. Defense Department’s budget proposal for the first time. The fiscal 2022 budget request submitted by the U.S. Air Force on May 28 includes $200.1 million for the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM). The program, which Aviation Week...
https://aviationweek.com/defense-sp...uise-missile-formally-enters-dod-budget-plans
https://aviationweek.com/defense-sp...uise-missile-formally-enters-dod-budget-plans