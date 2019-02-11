Operation Zulfiqar & Sahiwal Tragedy.

Is it to apprise the general public about the motives that led to the operation?



To absolve the CTD of the botched operation?

Is it a primer for a larger policy analysis brief?

some more background on the parent organization of these people (and I am not sure if Zeeshan has been declared a terrorist because some media i went through was referring to his mother and some senator meeting).

the overall impact of curbing this unit on the activities of the larger violent non state actors.

What role the media (including citizen journalism) played in raising undue hype, creating awareness. Role of political parties?

Thank you for this, however as a layman (i.e. without any training in security analysis or strategic studies) I am not sure what is the main objective of this information?The material is concise and well put and i understand more details are kept for (and should be) relevant personnel but maybe the presentation might includeI apologize if my lingo here is non-technical, as I said I am not trained academically in this field. I would like to understand the overall implication of this operation, how these people went on this path and what can be done to prevent it.Again I apologize if the purpose of sharing this info was something else and I misunderstood the purpose.=========P.S I really appreciate this BTW, I have read some other material you share in other threads and I really appreciate it. I think policy briefs should be shared by the relevant organizations. I understand NDU and NUST is training scholars but some work I read (and some workshops I attended) led me wanting more.