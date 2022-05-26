What's new

Operation signal against the US' proxy terrorist organization PKK/YPG

The National Security Council (MGK) convened under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. After the NSC meeting held at the Presidential Complex, the statement was published.

MGK-26-5-22-1024x621.jpg


The NSC Statement noted:

It was stated that the operations currently carried out or to be carried out in order to clear our southern borders from the terrorist threat do not target the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our neighbors in any way, that they are a necessity of our national security needs, and it is underlined that these operations will make a serious contribution to the peace and security of our neighbors as well.

It has been emphasized that Turkey, which always fulfills its obligations in the international organizations and alliances to which it is a member, in accordance with the spirit and law of alliance and the principle of pact fidelity, expects the same responsibility and sincerity from its allies.

In particular, a call has been made to countries that openly violate international law by supporting and patronizing terrorism, the common enemy of humanity, to put an end to these attitudes and behaviors and to consider Turkey's security sensitivities.

www.defenceturk.net

MGK Bildirisi: İcra edilecek harekâtlar güvenlik ihtiyaçlarımızın gereği

Millî Güvenlik Kurulu (MGK), Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan başkanlığında toplandı. Cumhurbaşkanlığı Külliyesi'nde yapılan Millî Güvenlik Kurulu (MGK) toplantısının ardından bildiri yayımlandı.
www.defenceturk.net www.defenceturk.net
 

