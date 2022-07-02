What's new

Operation screw you pakistan started, export subsidy finished. Textile industry screwed

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Congratulations to all foreign pakistanis
Export industry fucked, confidence shattered for decades to come
Equal pay subsidy(to ensure prices equal to other countries at 8 cents) is over

ایکسپورٹرز بجلی گیس مراعاتی... - Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | By Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | ایکسپورٹرز بجلی گیس مراعاتی پیکیج مدت ختم ایکسپورٹس کو ناقابل تلافی نقصان ہوگا بنگلا دیش بھارت وغیرہ کی مصنوعات پاکستان سے کہیں سستی ہوجائیں گی بیچاری...

@muhammadhafeezmalik
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

This good, it will help in causing another crisis and fall in rupee which would be an incremental increase in my pay(thats in $$)

Thats why i love nawaz sharif😇
 
firohot4321

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 1, 2021
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The thing is there should be some checks and fail safes in army
It shouldn't be that easy that enemy buys coas and few general and whole nation becomes hostage
 
Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
One would have thought they’d keep Pakistan afloat to continue leeching on it.

Seems like they want a quick one big sell off and get it over with.

This is depressing.
 
Khalidr

Khalidr

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2010
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Bajwa should sell his uniform to save Pakistan the way he sold his motherland, the day his tenure is over this MF will take the next flight and run away. Pakistan is not for them.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
firohot4321 said:
The thing is there should be some checks and fail safes in army
It shouldn't be that easy that enemy buys coas and few general and whole nation becomes hostage
There shouldn't be any extension option for the COAS, as the extension is a major incentive for political engineering and orchestrating political conspiracies just as the extension is deemed as political bait and reciprocal benefits are sought by the politicians.

And the unbridled, and 'no questions asked', powers of the fard-e-wahid, the COAS, need to put in check and balance, a kind of inhouse accountability and introspection.

Like in SC, where for every decision a panel of Judges are needed, or a bench with 5, 7 judges is created.

The current Pak Army regime and SOP's are akin to a British Raj system to control the supposedly subservient awam, and to keep the authority, powers and hegemon over people.

A new contract for the Fauj is needed, with new legislations and new rules to put it under the civilian governmnet, this clause is in the constitution but never followed.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Pakistani textile industry should move to BD. A much better environment with better leaders and people.

Bajwa should polish the boots of his masters.
 

