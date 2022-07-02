Operation screw you pakistan started, export subsidy finished. Textile industry screwed

firohot4321 said: The thing is there should be some checks and fail safes in army

It shouldn't be that easy that enemy buys coas and few general and whole nation becomes hostage Click to expand...

There shouldn't be any extension option for the COAS, as the extension is a major incentive for political engineering and orchestrating political conspiracies just as the extension is deemed as political bait and reciprocal benefits are sought by the politicians.And the unbridled, and 'no questions asked', powers of the fard-e-wahid, the COAS, need to put in check and balance, a kind of inhouse accountability and introspection.Like in SC, where for every decision a panel of Judges are needed, or a bench with 5, 7 judges is created.A new contract for the Fauj is needed, with new legislations and new rules to put it under the civilian governmnet, this clause is in the constitution but never followed.