Operation screw you pakistan started, export subsidy finished. Textile industry screwed, phone manfacturing closed, large scale industries super taxed

There shouldn't be any extension option for the COAS, as the extension is a major incentive for political engineering and orchestrating political conspiracies just as the extension is deemed as political bait and reciprocal benefits are sought by the politicians.



And the unbridled, and 'no questions asked', powers of the fard-e-wahid, the COAS, need to put in check and balance, a kind of inhouse accountability and introspection.



Like in SC, where for every decision a panel of Judges are needed, or a bench with 5, 7 judges is created.



The current Pak Army regime and SOP's are akin to a British Raj system to control the supposedly subservient awam, and to keep the authority, powers and hegemon over people.



A new contract for the Fauj is needed, with new legislations and new rules to put it under the civilian governmnet, this clause is in the constitution but never followed.