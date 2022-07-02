Operation screw you pakistan started, export subsidy finished. Textile industry screwed, phone manfacturing closed, large scale industries super taxed

ziaulislam
Apr 22, 2010
Congratulations to all foreign pakistanis
Export industry fucked, confidence shattered for decades to come
Equal pay subsidy(to ensure prices equal to other countries at 8 cents) is over
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
This good, it will help in causing another crisis and fall in rupee which would be an incremental increase in my pay(thats in $$)
Thats why i love nawaz sharif
ایکسپورٹرز بجلی گیس مراعاتی... - Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | By Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | ایکسپورٹرز بجلی گیس مراعاتی پیکیج مدت ختم ایکسپورٹس کو ناقابل تلافی نقصان ہوگا بنگلا دیش بھارت وغیرہ کی مصنوعات پاکستان سے کہیں سستی ہوجائیں گی بیچاری...
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
