Operation screw you pakistan started, export subsidy finished. Textile industry screwed, phone manfacturing closed, large scale industries super taxed

Congratulations to all foreign pakistanis
Export industry fucked, confidence shattered for decades to come
Equal pay subsidy(to ensure prices equal to other countries at 8 cents) is over

ایکسپورٹرز بجلی گیس مراعاتی... - Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | By Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | ایکسپورٹرز بجلی گیس مراعاتی پیکیج مدت ختم ایکسپورٹس کو ناقابل تلافی نقصان ہوگا بنگلا دیش بھارت وغیرہ کی مصنوعات پاکستان سے کہیں سستی ہوجائیں گی بیچاری...

@muhammadhafeezmalik
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

This good, it will help in causing another crisis and fall in rupee which would be an incremental increase in my pay(thats in $$)

Thats why i love nawaz sharif😇
 
The thing is there should be some checks and fail safes in army
It shouldn't be that easy that enemy buys coas and few general and whole nation becomes hostage
 
Bajwa should sell his uniform to save Pakistan the way he sold his motherland, the day his tenure is over this MF will take the next flight and run away. Pakistan is not for them.
 
firohot4321 said:
The thing is there should be some checks and fail safes in army
It shouldn't be that easy that enemy buys coas and few general and whole nation becomes hostage
There shouldn't be any extension option for the COAS, as the extension is a major incentive for political engineering and orchestrating political conspiracies just as the extension is deemed as political bait and reciprocal benefits are sought by the politicians.

And the unbridled, and 'no questions asked', powers of the fard-e-wahid, the COAS, need to put in check and balance, a kind of inhouse accountability and introspection.

Like in SC, where for every decision a panel of Judges are needed, or a bench with 5, 7 judges is created.

The current Pak Army regime and SOP's are akin to a British Raj system to control the supposedly subservient awam, and to keep the authority, powers and hegemon over people.

A new contract for the Fauj is needed, with new legislations and new rules to put it under the civilian governmnet, this clause is in the constitution but never followed.
 
ziaulislam said:
Thats why i love nawaz sharif😇
Nobody came out on roads when Nawaz Sharif was disposed out and even with 'mujhe kyun nikala' yellings, nobody came out to support him.

And this is a revenge from Nawaz Sharif from the people of Pakistan and the country Pakistan. He is a revengeful, conspiring person and self centered, a loss to Pakistan is a win for him...and the enemies.

Nawaz Sharif is one of the major conspirator of this regime change.


Pak PM claims Nawaz Sharif meeting Haqqani, other anti-military individuals

Imran Khan has said that Pakistans strong 'establishment gave him three options to end the ongoing political turmoil -- face no-trust vote in Parliament, hold fresh elections, or step down
Nawaz's meeting with Afghan NSA causes controversy

* Islamabad only stands with people of Afghanistan and not with any selected group as we want a government in Afghanistan that is acceptable to every group, says information minister
N.Siddiqui said:
There shouldn't be any extension option for the COAS, as the extension is a major incentive for political engineering and orchestrating political conspiracies just as the extension is deemed as political bait and reciprocal benefits are sought by the politicians.

And the unbridled, and 'no questions asked', powers of the fard-e-wahid, the COAS, need to put in check and balance, a kind of inhouse accountability and introspection.

Like in SC, where for every decision a panel of Judges are needed, or a bench with 5, 7 judges is created.

The current Pak Army regime and SOP's are akin to a British Raj system to control the supposedly subservient awam, and to keep the authority, powers and hegemon over people.

A new contract for the Fauj is needed, with new legislations and new rules to put it under the civilian governmnet, this clause is in the constitution but never followed.
Instead of one chief having the power to override all other generals their should be council whiteout whose approval coas cant take decision
 
ziaulislam said:
Congratulations to all foreign pakistanis
Export industry fucked, confidence shattered for decades to come
Equal pay subsidy(to ensure prices equal to other countries at 8 cents) is over

ایکسپورٹرز بجلی گیس مراعاتی... - Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | By Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | ایکسپورٹرز بجلی گیس مراعاتی پیکیج مدت ختم ایکسپورٹس کو ناقابل تلافی نقصان ہوگا بنگلا دیش بھارت وغیرہ کی مصنوعات پاکستان سے کہیں سستی ہوجائیں گی بیچاری...

@muhammadhafeezmalik
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

This good, it will help in causing another crisis and fall in rupee which would be an incremental increase in my pay(thats in $$)

Thats why i love nawaz sharif😇
Even tho I hate this imported govt but our industry has not been any better either. 20 years and same output no growth. They just take subsidies and chill.
 
As if the long load shedding wasnt enough to destroy our industry.
The neutrals are literally destroying the country and no one is doing anything, not a single ghairatmand leader in military. For decades, chamchageer officers are promoted in army so that when in situations like this, those chamchageers will never have the guts to raise objections.
 
Certain ethnic groups in Pakistan are just sell outs for monies and power. This strangle hold needs to be broken if the rest of us want to live in dignity and honour our Pakistan
 
Dalit said:
Pakistani textile industry should move to BD. A much better environment with better leaders and people.

Bajwa should polish the boots of his masters.
Justcheck the news
Bengaldesh invited pakistani investors

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Even tho I hate this imported govt but our industry has not been any better either. 20 years and same output no growth. They just take subsidies and chill.
Textile is the quickwst and chepaest way to gwt dollars to fund current account deficit

Its takes decades to establosh other industries

Hence every country started woth texitile ans moved on

Regardless this is good news for me
I pay is going to double soon inshallah
I was able to buy land for house in my village solar and few used car given recent devaluation..so i really love nawaz sharif
He has set time line..3 years of stability followed by huge devaluation !

Neutrals enjoy it..

Reminds of intel..it makes billions but asks USA for susbsidy or it will go else where

A few billion rupees of subsidy earned u 20b$ of foreign exchange and millions of labour and u want fucking kill it

Remeber its not their fault that electricity is 14 cents when world average is 5-6 cents from coal and 2-3 cent from electricity with 5-6 being average
 
