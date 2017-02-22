Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad - Updates, News and Discussions.

New Operation launched but there is one thing we need to do. If some of us think that all TTP can be killed than we are wrong in fact dead wrong. I am not suggesting talks with TTP but TTP is mostly Tribal based and whether we like it or not they still enjoy lot of support among Tribal people. So we need a major dialogue with people of Tribal areas address there issues and use them to bring back as many TTP guys as we can as for the TTP leadership they can be dealt with and eliminated.