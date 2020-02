BRIEF

utilizing its pre-revolution contingency planning, conducted a remarkable, Western-type raiding operation Morvarid (Pearle)

caught Iraqis by complete surprise, leaving two offshore oil terminals destroyed and inflicting heavy losses in ships and aircraft.

November 28, 1980

Peykan

They represented some of Iran's most modern vessels of Western origin.

Two were lost in combat,

one to Iraqi forces in 1980

and another

to US forces in 1988."

ACCOUNT

Peykan

Joshan

Both Iranian and Iraqi ships exchanged intensive missile fire,

with Iranian BGM-86 Harpoon missiles scoring several hits and sinking two Osas.

After a while, however,

Peykan

was attacked by three further Osa II boats

and the crew called the IRIAF for help. Immediately, two Phantoms, both armed with six AGM-65A Maverick air-to-ground missiles, were scrambled from Bushehr and send to the north. However, they couldn't reach the scene of the naval battle before

Peykan

succumbed to the hits of two SS-N-2 Styx surface-to-surface missiles.

Outraged, two Phantoms crews opened fire at every Iraqi ship that could be found:

three Iraqi Osa IIs as well as four P-6s could be sunk in less than five minutes! One of them got three Maverick-hits and exploded in a brillinat fireball.

Couple of minutes later, four F-4Ds from Shiraz bombed the port of Al Faw and adjacent depots and magazines with laser-guided bombs, while surrounding Iraqi SAM-sites were hit by F-4Es and F-5Es.

The Iraqis, already shattered by the massive destruction of their facilities and heavy losses, claimed one Phantom as shot down by SAMs,

but the damaged plane managed to land at Bandar Musharaf.

In less than 12 hours,

they managed to sink up to seven motor-torpedo boats and missile crafts - or almost 80% - of the Iraqi Navy, destroy the oil terminals at Mina al Bakr and Khor-al-Amaya, and block the port of Al Faw.

one MiG-21

six MiG-23MS

MiG-23BNs

one Super Frelon

The IRIAF suffered a loss of one F-4E shot down and one damaged.

CALLBACK

Joshan

Gordouneh

Paykan

Paykan

Joshan

The operation began on November 28 with a diversionary strike by Iranian F-5 and F-4 jets on Iraq’s Basra airbase

while the Joshan and Paykan resumed bombarding the two platforms.

When two 235-ton Iraqi Osa II missile boats launched their cigar-shaped P-15 Termti missiles at long range,

the Iranian vessels successfully evaded before dispatching the boats with their more reliable Harpoon missiles.

The

Paykan

dodged several missiles before she received a glancing hit by a 5,700-pound Termit missile that exploded nearby.

Her deck gun nonetheless managed to down a heavy Su-22 attack jet that went soaring overhead.

She then fired her last Harpoon missile and sank another Iraqi boat,

but was struck by a missile fired by an Iraqi helicopter.

Still, the Iranian naval command denied requests from its boat commanders to withdraw.

That’s because their job was to pin the Iraqi Navy down so it could be hit by a counterstroke that was inbound from the Iranian Air Force.

Phantom jets came howling down to the

Paykan’s rescue

and quickly sank two or three of the

P-6 torpedo boats

using Maverick missiles.

Later that day, an Iraqi naval detachment from Umm Qasr including an amphibious ship and three small patrol boats

was destroyed by another Phantom strike.

A separate flight of F-4 Phantoms and F-5 Freedom Fighters struck Basra itself,

knocking out surface-to-air missile batteries that might impede the air attack, and destroyed several more boats and landed Frelon helicopters.

Their intervention was too late for the damaged Paykan.

While MiGs and helicopters swarmed around her, two Osas closed in four the kill, firing four Termit missiles at short range. Two struck, their thousand-pound warheads finally annihilating

the battle-scarred boat.

Iran lost between one and three Phantoms to ground fire and MiGs

Around six MiG-23s

were destroyed by both Phantoms and missile boats,

and one MiG

was shot down by a Tomcat as the Iraqi pilot made an attack run on the Joshan.

In exchange for sinking the Paykan

the Iraqi Navy lost five Osa missile boats and four P-6 torpedo boats—roughly 80% of its strength.

MEDIA

References