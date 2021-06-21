Operation Defame Pakistan & Imran Khan commences

AZADPAKISTAN2009
In next 1-6 Month Pakistan should expect these news stories to gradually take shape
The media goons have started to spew hateful articles targeting Imran Khan and Pakistan in general
It seems the Target is Imran Khan's persona , and gradually news articles are being written in order to make his character controversial in public eye
The Latest , attempt by HBO interview was just a further attempt to ask rude comment against the norms form Head of a Country.
The recent , blackmail from IMF and Asian Development Banks who reduced funding for economic project was a blackmail from financial side , demanding Pakistan to raise Prices for oil , indirectly disrupting economy and people's lives so they will go against PTI
In 2007-2008, the energy crisis was used a a political weapon to remove Musharraf from power as energy crisis lead to long lines at pump station for frustrated people and the event was paired with (Lawyer's drama bazi) . This time around the source of drama bazi is the Renegade News reporters
