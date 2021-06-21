Operation Defame Pakistan & Imran Khan commences

Best thing IK can do is to stop giving interviews on the subject of bases. Do not keeping repeating the mantra of we said NO, NO. The decision was made, no need to keep harping on it. Move on.



He needs to stick to the script. I have noticed that he rarely has a prepared speech with him while addressing any sort of gathering. He must stay away from controversial topics and let the lower level personnel tackle those issues. He will be under the microscope because, our own people and now foreign media have realized that, IK=No bases, so get rid of him and get bases. So rather than making it a state policy that no matter who is running the country, it would still mean no bases, no use of our air and ground facilities for waging war. Unfortunately, We have made this issue synonyms with IK. Have the parliament pass a bill/resolution prohibiting any foreign bases on our soil, plus no over flights for anyone waging war war on a friendly neighbor. Can't those useless MPs do this much?