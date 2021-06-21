What's new

Operation Defame Pakistan & Imran Khan commences

In next 1-6 Month Pakistan should expect these news stories to gradually take shape
The media goons have started to spew hateful articles targeting Imran Khan and Pakistan in general

It seems the Target is Imran Khan's persona , and gradually news articles are being written in order to make his character controversial in public eye


The Latest , attempt by HBO interview was just a further attempt to ask rude comment against the norms form Head of a Country.

The recent , blackmail from IMF and Asian Development Banks who reduced funding for economic project was a blackmail from financial side , demanding Pakistan to raise Prices for oil , indirectly disrupting economy and people's lives so they will go against PTI

In 2007-2008, the energy crisis was used a a political weapon to remove Musharraf from power as energy crisis lead to long lines at pump station for frustrated people and the event was paired with (Lawyer's drama bazi) . This time around the source of drama bazi is the Renegade News reporters


1624280974861.png


1624281042633.png



1624281077136.png



1624281161577.png




1624281255153.png




1624281374455.png




1624281652198.png
 
Best thing IK can do is to stop giving interviews on the subject of bases. Do not keeping repeating the mantra of we said NO, NO. The decision was made, no need to keep harping on it. Move on.

He needs to stick to the script. I have noticed that he rarely has a prepared speech with him while addressing any sort of gathering. He must stay away from controversial topics and let the lower level personnel tackle those issues. He will be under the microscope because, our own people and now foreign media have realized that, IK=No bases, so get rid of him and get bases. So rather than making it a state policy that no matter who is running the country, it would still mean no bases, no use of our air and ground facilities for waging war. Unfortunately, We have made this issue synonyms with IK. Have the parliament pass a bill/resolution prohibiting any foreign bases on our soil, plus no over flights for anyone waging war war on a friendly neighbor. Can't those useless MPs do this much?
 
But he said this...

Stop trying to pass everything off as propaganda. These are his own words.

Its bullshit, these clowns shouldnt be allowed on TV.
 
