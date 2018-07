Genius, the Huthis are a minority. The majority forces will have an upper hand with not only no Houthi jets to worry about but also the RSAF and perhaps other GCC jets providing day/night CAS. It is also likely that GCC states will invade Yemen since they are mobilizing heavy equipment and AH-64D Apaches.







None. My analysis is based on tactical detail i have available from a number of sources. NFZ model was developed for Syria originally but RSAF couldn't do it because of Putin. There is no Putin to worry about in Yemen. I am seeing things roll out of control and into full scale chaos.

Click to expand...