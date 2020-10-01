Operating System

I dont think you will find that kind of person in Pakistan... if you do hardly find em itll be like very few who know how to code a whole OS from scratch...I am looking for developers with experience in C++ who can write an OS from scratch
Please contact me on the FB page
MarkhorMarkhor, London, United Kingdom. 48 likes · 2 talking about this. MarkhorOS is Pakistan's first indigenous operating systemwww.facebook.com
That is a shame, I thought there was a huge supply of software developers in Pakistan. All you need is a good grasp on C++ , C. Is that not the case? or has all the cream brain drained abroad?I dont think you will find that kind of person in Pakistan... if you do hardly find em itll be like very few who know how to code a whole OS from scratch...
Btw whats the OS for if I may ask ?
Bahi there are a lot of people with degrees but not skills and those skilled are already employed by big companies... try contacting Azad Chaiwala he might have some skilled people with C++ coding skillsThat is a shame, I thought there was a huge supply of software developers in Pakistan. All you need is a good grasp on C++ , C. Is that not the case? or has all the cream brain drained abroad?
The OS will be for intel chipset with its own architecture and commands
He's a symptom of what's wrong with Pakistan's IT ecosystem phonys and crooks.Bahi there are a lot of people with degrees but not skills and those skilled are already employed by big companies... try contacting Azad Chaiwala he might have some skilled people with C++ coding skills
It seems what you wnat is more on the firmware side than OS, you can find some on the freelancing area and to be honest globally today programming stands 1% on self input and 99% on stackoverflow.That is a shame, I thought there was a huge supply of software developers in Pakistan. All you need is a good grasp on C++ , C. Is that not the case? or has all the cream brain drained abroad?
Who is the symptom ?He's a symptom of what's wrong with Pakistan's IT ecosystem phonys and crooks.
It seems what you wnat is more on the firmware side than OS, you can find some on the freelancing area and to be honest globally today programming stands 1% on self input and 99% on stackoverflow.
They will ask big money better choice will be free lancing websites or simply chaiwala.comI don't want to sound like a sarcastic but finding devs on forums really?
You are looking at wrong place bro. I do know dozens of pakistani guys who work in Google japan alone.
You want a coder who can help you code OS. Why not contacting big companies from Pakistan? Or you have no knowledge about this?
That Chaiwala guyWho is the symptom ?
And true around 80% (in my opinion) of stuff is pre written codes..
They will ask big money better choice will be free lancing websites or simply chaiwala.com
Bro he is one of many cures not a symptom and he didnt get his IT education from Pakistan...That Chaiwala guy
Why you want a new operating system? And which platform you are intending to run these operating systems on? I can guide you to jump on this issue.I am looking for developers with experience in C++ who can write an OS from scratch
Please contact me on the FB page
