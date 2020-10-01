What's new

Operating System

B

Baz2020

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
165
0
181
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I am looking for developers with experience in C++ who can write an OS from scratch

Please contact me on the FB page

www.facebook.com

Markhor

Markhor, London, United Kingdom. 48 likes · 2 talking about this. MarkhorOS is Pakistan's first indigenous operating system
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
626
0
602
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Baz2020 said:
I am looking for developers with experience in C++ who can write an OS from scratch

Please contact me on the FB page

www.facebook.com

Markhor

Markhor, London, United Kingdom. 48 likes · 2 talking about this. MarkhorOS is Pakistan's first indigenous operating system
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
Click to expand...
I dont think you will find that kind of person in Pakistan... if you do hardly find em itll be like very few who know how to code a whole OS from scratch...

Btw whats the OS for if I may ask ?
 
B

Baz2020

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
165
0
181
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
I dont think you will find that kind of person in Pakistan... if you do hardly find em itll be like very few who know how to code a whole OS from scratch...

Btw whats the OS for if I may ask ?
Click to expand...
That is a shame, I thought there was a huge supply of software developers in Pakistan. All you need is a good grasp on C++ , C. Is that not the case? or has all the cream brain drained abroad?

The OS will be for intel chipset with its own architecture and commands
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
626
0
602
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Baz2020 said:
That is a shame, I thought there was a huge supply of software developers in Pakistan. All you need is a good grasp on C++ , C. Is that not the case? or has all the cream brain drained abroad?

The OS will be for intel chipset with its own architecture and commands
Click to expand...
Bahi there are a lot of people with degrees but not skills and those skilled are already employed by big companies... try contacting Azad Chaiwala he might have some skilled people with C++ coding skills
 
Meliodas

Meliodas

FULL MEMBER
Mar 17, 2019
636
1
457
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Bahi there are a lot of people with degrees but not skills and those skilled are already employed by big companies... try contacting Azad Chaiwala he might have some skilled people with C++ coding skills
Click to expand...
He's a symptom of what's wrong with Pakistan's IT ecosystem phonys and crooks.
Baz2020 said:
That is a shame, I thought there was a huge supply of software developers in Pakistan. All you need is a good grasp on C++ , C. Is that not the case? or has all the cream brain drained abroad?

The OS will be for intel chipset with its own architecture and commands
Click to expand...
It seems what you wnat is more on the firmware side than OS, you can find some on the freelancing area and to be honest globally today programming stands 1% on self input and 99% on stackoverflow.
 
H

HassanCheema

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 3, 2019
31
0
56
Country
Japan
Location
Japan
I don't want to sound like a sarcastic but finding devs on forums really?

You are looking at wrong place bro. I do know dozens of pakistani guys who work in Google japan alone.

You want a coder who can help you code OS. Why not contacting big companies from Pakistan? Or you have no knowledge about this?
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
626
0
602
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Meliodas said:
He's a symptom of what's wrong with Pakistan's IT ecosystem phonys and crooks.

It seems what you wnat is more on the firmware side than OS, you can find some on the freelancing area and to be honest globally today programming stands 1% on self input and 99% on stackoverflow.
Click to expand...
Who is the symptom ?

And true around 80% (in my opinion) of stuff is pre written codes..
HassanCheema said:
I don't want to sound like a sarcastic but finding devs on forums really?

You are looking at wrong place bro. I do know dozens of pakistani guys who work in Google japan alone.

You want a coder who can help you code OS. Why not contacting big companies from Pakistan? Or you have no knowledge about this?
Click to expand...
They will ask big money better choice will be free lancing websites or simply chaiwala.com
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
626
0
602
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Meliodas said:
That Chaiwala guy
Click to expand...
Bro he is one of many cures not a symptom and he didnt get his IT education from Pakistan...

Secondly he for a decade provided from IT education in Azad Kashmir area (mostly to school girls) and now is providing paid education to people.. (with skills)
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,223
14
9,481
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Baz2020 said:
I am looking for developers with experience in C++ who can write an OS from scratch

Please contact me on the FB page

www.facebook.com

Markhor

Markhor, London, United Kingdom. 48 likes · 2 talking about this. MarkhorOS is Pakistan's first indigenous operating system
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
Click to expand...
Why you want a new operating system? And which platform you are intending to run these operating systems on? I can guide you to jump on this issue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
China-made operating system UOS releases first version
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Beast
B
Hamartia Antidote
Operating system and browser market share – 2016 to 2020
Replies
2
Views
252
Gensoft
Gensoft
beijingwalker
China's first self-developed computer with domestically-made CPU and operating system rolls off production line in Guangdong
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
ps3linux
ps3linux
The SC
Bahrain Defense Force Selects L3Harris Technologies C4I Systems
Replies
0
Views
82
The SC
The SC
Jyotish
Featured Elbit Systems to supply air-to-air combat training systems to a navy in South Asia
Replies
2
Views
1K
Lord Of Gondor
Lord Of Gondor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top