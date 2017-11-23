What's new

Opening of the grand Avenue of the Sphinxes in Egypt

Apollon

Apollon

Sep 27, 2021
Greece
Greece
Amazing show yesterday in Luxor. They opened the great avenue of Sphinxes between the Amun Temple of Karnak and the Luxor temple. In the old egyptian kingdowm the opet festival was a festival where statues of teh gods were transported through that avenue from one temple to the other. This was last done when Cleopatra died...yesterday this was done again and it was a gigantic show.


Look for yourself



Only two weeks until we travel to Egypt. Im super excited for this.

There are no other countries that have so much shared history as Greece and Egypt so its super special for me. :D
 
