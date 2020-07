China and Bhutan had a territorial agreement, India blocked it.

the pressure is not on Bhutan, but on India. As long as India solider out. Bhutan will sign the territorial agreement.



The thing is, China is quite generous on territorial when bilateral relationship is good. Prime Minister Zhou Enlai agreed to give Southern Tibet - Arunachal Pradesh to India, while Nehru rejected.



Regarding Bhutan, actually the proposal is, China would like to give more, and take less.



India media is full of manipulation.

