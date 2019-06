Each & every Pakistan-India World Cup matches were fixed, including the one in 2019 edition when Pakistan was the weakest.



It's an open secret. Pakistan Cricket Board itself allowed it. PCB never had enough money to pay satisfactory salaries to the players. So they let the players earn by illegal means.



Pakistan cricket team has always been strong with great players like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan, Inzamam ul Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Shoaib Akhter, Mushtaq Ahmed etc. Whereas Indian team was mediocre consisting of the likes of Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Navjot Sidhu, Manjrekar, Azharuddin etc. Even Tendulkar was more hype than substance. Still Pakistan would lose everytime.



And Pak's public never cared. That's the way it should be. Why should anyone care? What does the common man get if Pakistan cricket team wins except a momentary entertainment?



So Indo-Pak matches were not about cricket but I would still watch it for emotional reasons viz. to spend time with family and friends and for future nostalgia.

