In a "developed" country.

They pay at least Rs. 4800 every month even if they use ZERO units.





ZERO = 0 = خلاس = نشتہ = dot usage.





I know infrastructure is poorly maintained in Pak.

But whichever shape it is in, it still needs money to maintain.



It's a matter of principle that a service is available to a consumer, there has to be a base level charges. Consumption based charges come on top of base maintenance charges.

Click to expand...