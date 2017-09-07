Open Letter: The Failure of Einstein's E=mc2

Force is proportional to rate of change of momentum.​

Open Letter To the World Physics Community:The Failure of Einstein's E=mc2.18 May 2017Dear scientists,For almost a hundred years, Einstein's formula E=mc² (the famous energy mass equivalent equation) has been the cardinal equation of physics as it introduced the concept of total energy of matter; all dynamics involves energy of particles and matter. The author has discovered very recently (April 2016) that the formula E=mc² is invalid; energy is fictitious in the formula. The proof is simple and involves no high mathematics. Any good high school students taking physics as a subject could easily come to a definite understanding of the analysis and decides for himself whether the author's claim is correct; there is no need to rely on the words of any physics professor to know if the formula is valid or invalid. The author has the relevant paper in his website:The Relativistic Mechanics of E=mc2 Fails,The short paragraphs below are sufficient to convince any physics students that the formula E=mc² is invalid.The formula for kinetic energy in classical Newtonian mechanics is: KE = ½ mv²; this formula is derived from the application of Newton's second law together with the definition of momentum p as: p = mv; where m=mass of particle with velocity v. Energy in classical Newtonian mechanics is based on the definition of: work (energy) = force x distance. Newton's second law is:It gives force F as: F = d/dt (mv) = m x dv/dt = ma. This is the well known definition of force as mass x acceleration: F=ma. The unit for force in the SI system is the newton (symbol N); with work = force x distance, the unit for energy is the Joule (symbol J).On the other hand, the formula E=mc² is derived from Einstein's special theory of relativity together with a new relativistic definition of momentum as: p = mv/√(1-v²/c²); where m = rest mass, c=constant speed of light.With a new definition of momentum, force in special relativity would be different from the classical definition of; it is now:As any physics students can see, equation (I) is different from the rather simple. F=ma is the basis of the SI definition of force, the newton N. There is no way equation (I) may be used in any manner to define a unit of force.The physics community just assumes that the equation (I), too, evaluates force in the same classical units of Newtonian mechanics - it does not. Only in classical Newtonian mechanics that the unit of force, the newton N, may be used.As force does not have a real unit, so does work and energy in special relativity have no real units. Energy in special relativity is only fictitious. As the formula E=mc² is derived directly from equation (I), energy in the formula, too, is fictitious (the only exception may be when a particle is at rest where E=mc² may apply).All figures of energy in relativistic physics, including high energy particle physics, is based on the fundamental formula E=mc²; when energy is fictitious, all of particle physics breaks down. The European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN, that operates the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has purportedly accelerated protons to levels of energy as high as 7 TeV (tera electron-volt, 10¹²). As the energy was computed from the formula E=mc², the figure was just a fictitious value. The only kinetic energy formula that computes energy in real units is the simple classical formula: KE =½ mv². With this formula, the proton's energy within the LHC would only be about 470 MeV (10⁶); the CERN's reported figure being overstated by a factor of 15,000.Chan Rasjid Kah Chew,Singapore.