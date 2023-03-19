What's new

Open Human Rights Violation Cases in International Court of Justice

Open Human Rights Violation Cases in International Court of Justice
on Torture charges

a) Islamabad police
b) Facilitators


  • If the current violation against basic human rights are not preserved, court cases should be opened in International Court of Justice to put a leash on Islamabad Police and the criminal elements.

  • Build up case on the Culprits most of these Islamabad police or their handlers will have a safe heaven located in foreign lands post retirement


Stay one step ahead of criminals


Confiscate their illegal wealth in UAE and Qatar safe heaven


Find out where the bastards hid the 2 billion given from Qatar for policing world cup

Pakistanis overseas should open up cases overseas against Islamabad Police


  • Demand UN observation of Elections

  • Find the members of , Islamabad Torture Cell and track their wealth overseas thru World Court

And Ban this Torture Tola from going on Foreign UN missions
 
Charges Attack on Women

  • Attacked on Women Day
  • Second Attack March 17th

Charges Attack on Elderly


Delivery of Unknown Chemical into Residence of Imran Khan

Attack on unarmed residents of Home and their Guest

(Imran Khan had advance bail and was not even at home visiting court)
 
