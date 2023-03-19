Open Human Rights Violation Cases in International Court of Justice

International Court of Justice

If the current violation against basic human rights are not preserved, court cases should be opened in International Court of Justice to put a leash on Islamabad Police and the criminal elements.

Build up case on the Culprits most of these Islamabad police or their handlers will have a safe heaven located in foreign lands post retirement

Demand UN observation of Elections

Find the members of , Islamabad Torture Cell and track their wealth overseas thru World Court

Open Human Rights Violation Cases inon Torture chargesa) Islamabad policeb) FacilitatorsStay one step ahead of criminalsConfiscate theirFind out where the bastards hid the 2 billion given from Qatar for policing world cupPakistanis overseas should open up cases overseas against Islamabad PoliceAnd Ban this Torture Tola from going on Foreign UN missions