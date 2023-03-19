AZADPAKISTAN2009
Open Human Rights Violation Cases in International Court of Justice
Stay one step ahead of criminals
Confiscate their illegal wealth in UAE and Qatar safe heaven
Find out where the bastards hid the 2 billion given from Qatar for policing world cup
Pakistanis overseas should open up cases overseas against Islamabad Police
And Ban this Torture Tola from going on Foreign UN missions
- If the current violation against basic human rights are not preserved, court cases should be opened in International Court of Justice to put a leash on Islamabad Police and the criminal elements.
- Build up case on the Culprits most of these Islamabad police or their handlers will have a safe heaven located in foreign lands post retirement
- Demand UN observation of Elections
- Find the members of , Islamabad Torture Cell and track their wealth overseas thru World Court
