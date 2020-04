Trump says he had 'a very good call' with Putin & Saudi King, says OPEC+ ‘getting close’ to historic deal

Lamenting currently rock-bottom oil prices – stemming from a combination of sweeping lockdown measures across the globe to contain the coronavirus and a price war between Moscow and Riyadh – President Trump warned that “there will certainly be layoffs in this country” if OPEC fails to reach a deal, stressing the need for a significant output cut among major oil producers to save tens of thousands of American jobs.

Oil producers agree to cut production by a fifth