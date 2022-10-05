OPEC+ agrees deep cuts to oil production despite U.S. pressure​

OPEC+ agrees deep cuts to oil production despite U.S. pressure

Get ready, oil price is going up ..Ahmad Ghaddar, Alex Lawler and Rowena EdwardsTue, October 4, 2022 at 6:02 PMBy Ahmad Ghaddar, Alex Lawler and Rowena EdwardsVIENNA/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed its deepest cuts to oil production since the 2020 COVID pandemic at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more.The cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago on fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar.The United States had pushed OPEC not to proceed with the cuts, arguing that fundamentals don't support them, a source familiar with the matter said.