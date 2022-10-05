What's new

OPEC+ agrees deep cuts to oil production despite U.S. pressure

HAIDER

HAIDER

Get ready, oil price is going up ..

Reuters

OPEC+ agrees deep cuts to oil production despite U.S. pressure​

Ahmad Ghaddar, Alex Lawler and Rowena Edwards
Tue, October 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM


By Ahmad Ghaddar, Alex Lawler and Rowena Edwards
VIENNA/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed its deepest cuts to oil production since the 2020 COVID pandemic at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more.
The cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago on fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar.
The United States had pushed OPEC not to proceed with the cuts, arguing that fundamentals don't support them, a source familiar with the matter said.

OPEC+ agrees deep cuts to oil production despite U.S. pressure

OPEC+ agreed its deepest cuts to oil production since the 2020 COVID pandemic at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more. The cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90...
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Ignore the headline.

High oil prices are good for the US dollar and the US economy.
 
SoulSpokesman

@HAIDER

bad news for Pakistan and 3rd world consumers ..

True, Good thing is most of us Third Worlders will be broke in 2-3 months as well as Europe- demand will collapse and so will oil prices.

Regards
 
Baba_Yaga

Their greed will wreck several economies and only cause demand for oil to crash soon, will also accelerate move to EVs. We will be losers in the short run, but this dirty cartels end has already begun. They will have plenty of oil with no one to sell to.
 
HAIDER

SoulSpokesman said:
@HAIDER

bad news for Pakistan and 3rd world consumers ..

True, Good thing is most of us Third Worlders will be broke in 2-3 months as well as Europe- demand will collapse and so will oil prices.

Regards
US will provide support prices to EU consumers in winter. It all depends on the Ukraine war. And i doubt Russia will cut its production or obey OPEC's decision.
 
Sinnerman108

and the marine corp will do something about that soon enough.
 

