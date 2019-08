Assalamoalikum to all Pakistanis !I recently announced the release of my self made Movie or Documentary "OP. SWIFT RETORT"i was thinking to make it until 6-September, but my concentration bore the fruit Early and it's done today. I'd like to introduce you with it's 2nd Teaser here.The Movie is non-profit, 25mins long, but enough to let everyone enjoy it.Plz Answer the poll, when should i release it ?{Teaser 2}