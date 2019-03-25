Op Sec concerns for active and retired Pak military personnel on defence.pk

CriticalThought
Oct 10, 2016
We are extremely fortunate on this forum to have very high level representation from the Pakistan Armed Forces. This increases the prestige of the forum, as well as giving it an authenticity that is lacking on other forums. While this presence is a boon for aficionados, it is also a potential exploit for the enemy looking to glean more information than they are allowed to access. Thus, maters of security must remain at the forefront. Here, I will try to present some basic rules that can help against inadvertent information leaks.
The first line of defence against inadvertent leaks is vetting by a second pair of eyes that are trained for the specific purpose. This means, posts are first reviewed by an analyst who remain completely anonymous and is not an active participant on the forum. It also means there will be lag time between the professional sending the post and the post becoming visible on the forum. This simple measure would go a long way in ensuring information security and preventing inadvertent leaks.
We also need an understanding of what constitutes 'sensitive information'. Let us review the posting characteristics of the user @gambit who is an ex-USAF F-16 and F117 Nighthawk pilot. This user regularly posts highly technical and in-depth articles, but at the same time, he is supremely aware of his limits. From reviewing his posts, I have reached the understanding that knowledge that is taught in regular academic institutions such as universities, when presented and discussed in a personal capacity, does not constitute information breach in general. There is only one way in which this can be considered a breach: if professionals from Pakistan Armed Forces are only ever exposed to institutional learning opportunities where proprietary/sensitive information is taught. If the enemy understands the teaching methods and curriculum of our Armed Forces, he will be in a position to gauge whether a professional is discussing a topic in a personal capacity based on publicly available knowledge, or he is leaking sensitive information taught exclusively within the armed forces.
I believe that a lack of general academic exposure increases the possibility of information leak in our armed forces, which in turn affects the quality of discussions that we can have online. I would like to convey these thoughts to our leadership so they may consider broadening the base of education imparted to armed services personnel.
@PanzerKiel
