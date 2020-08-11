OP-ED: What to make of the current Bangladesh-India relationship Sanzida Sharmin Published at 08:45 pm August 10th, 2020 Photo: Bigstock The two countries have had a strong bond since the birth of Bangladesh For the past few weeks, the news media, both international and local, have been active about Bangladesh-India relations. This has especially come into focus when China attacked India in Ladakh. Since China is maintaining a strong strategic relation with Bangladesh, Bangladesh-India ties have become an important issue for India. Moreover, Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, had called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in early July to talk about the flood and pandemic situation of Bangladesh. It has been alleged that Imran Khan called due to China persuading him to improve ties with Bangladesh. Bangladesh and India have had a strong bond since the birth of Bangladesh. India had played an important role during our Liberation War. Without India’s help, the war would have been prolonged and more gruesome and, maybe, even unattainable. We have seen this relationship flourish when the likes of Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh were in power. However, this bond started deteriorating over the Teesta barrage agreement, as India breached the agreement by not giving the agreed water during the lean season, which causes endless suffering. It has further deteriorated because of the behaviour of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) towards Bangladesh. A lot of Bangladeshis have died by the shooting of the BSF despite the frequent assurances of India that no Bangladeshis would be killed anymore. This year, up until June, 25 people have become victims of border killings, according to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK). Moreover, Bangladesh had not gotten any support from India over the Rohingya issue. Furthermore, the relation between these two countries took a further hit when the controversial CAA had been passed in India. Both Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A K Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman cancelled their scheduled India visit during that time. However, as expected, India is very much willing to maintain a deep bond with Bangladesh. India’s efforts are visible in recent activities -- the acceleration of the bilateral trade agreement by sending 10 locomotives; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greeting to Hasina during Eid-Ul-Azha, Mamata Banerjee’s Eid wishes, BSF members distributing sweets among Bangladeshis. However, it is incongruous as West Bengal has opened Deonai barrage in Uttar Pradesh, just before Eid, which has flooded new areas of Bangladesh, not to mention that one-third of Bangladesh is already inundated. All of this as the country goes through the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic. Previously, Bangladesh was not able to take advantage of the bilateral treaties as it was less powerful. However, Bangladesh’s geopolitical position has now made it important to other neighbouring countries. The strategic policy of Bangladesh has put it in a pivotal position to be benefitted from agreements with other countries, including India. Hence, the people of Bangladesh eagerly await to see the reflection of Bangladesh’s power in near future treaties. Sanzida Sharmin is a freelance contributor. https://www.dhakatribune.com/opinio...-of-the-current-bangladesh-india-relationship