Op-ed Syria’s truly been a site of world war, their vote for peace & against foreign interference must be respected

It was more like a referendum. No one is claiming that Bashar was a Perfect guy/leader.

Syrian people chose their Central government over terrorists and rebels who don't want anything but destruction of Syrian lands/cities.

These terror elements in the country are supported by Foreign powers, mostly receiving funds and weapons from NATO and the Arab allies of this naturally evanglical alliance.

They have brought to Syria nothing but death and destruction all over the country. Point is, wherever these terror elements tried to occupy and make human shields of the Syrian inhabitants, USA followed them in and occupied Syrian oil/gas fields.

Its not only about energy resources of Syria when it comes to USA but also safety of Israel which is above American laws/lives.

Syrians had to chose between rebels/terrorists and Bashar.