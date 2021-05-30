Op-ed Syria’s truly been a site of world war, their vote for peace & against foreign interference must be respected

Muhammed45
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 6,838
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Syria’s truly been a site of world war, their vote for peace & against foreign interference must be respected
Electing Assad for another term, Syrians have made an imperfect but rational choice, preferring their own leader over foreign fighters and governments who ruined their country.
www.rt.com
Electing Assad for another term, Syrians have made an imperfect but rational choice, preferring their own leader over foreign fighters and governments who ruined their country.
After 10 years of brutal war, Syrians expressed their relief, independence and defiance at the presidential polls on May 26. With 78% voter turnout, Syrians overwhelmingly re-elected Bashar Assad as president over his two rivals. While the West has called these elections a “sham” and made it clear in advance that it would not recognize the outcome, these elections cannot be so easily dismissed.
I have been in Syria this past week on an international fact-finding delegation. Our delegation stayed in Damascus, but also visited Douma, Jobar, Maaloula, Saidnaya and the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp. We witnessed the devastation which the war has wrought.