Op-ed Syria’s truly been a site of world war, their vote for peace & against foreign interference must be respected

Syria's truly been a site of world war, their vote for peace & against foreign interference must be respected

Syria’s truly been a site of world war, their vote for peace & against foreign interference must be respected

Electing Assad for another term, Syrians have made an imperfect but rational choice, preferring their own leader over foreign fighters and governments who ruined their country.
Daniel Kovalik teaches International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, and is author of the recently-released No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using “Humanitarian” Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests.
Electing Assad for another term, Syrians have made an imperfect but rational choice, preferring their own leader over foreign fighters and governments who ruined their country.
After 10 years of brutal war, Syrians expressed their relief, independence and defiance at the presidential polls on May 26. With 78% voter turnout, Syrians overwhelmingly re-elected Bashar Assad as president over his two rivals. While the West has called these elections a “sham” and made it clear in advance that it would not recognize the outcome, these elections cannot be so easily dismissed.
I have been in Syria this past week on an international fact-finding delegation. Our delegation stayed in Damascus, but also visited Douma, Jobar, Maaloula, Saidnaya and the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp. We witnessed the devastation which the war has wrought.
 
I don't understand why this fake election is being paraded.. The remaining 40% lands of Syria rejected this election both the FSA held areas interim gov't and SDF-Rojava held areas rejected the elections
 
It was more like a referendum. No one is claiming that Bashar was a Perfect guy/leader.
Syrian people chose their Central government over terrorists and rebels who don't want anything but destruction of Syrian lands/cities.
These terror elements in the country are supported by Foreign powers, mostly receiving funds and weapons from NATO and the Arab allies of this naturally evanglical alliance.
They have brought to Syria nothing but death and destruction all over the country. Point is, wherever these terror elements tried to occupy and make human shields of the Syrian inhabitants, USA followed them in and occupied Syrian oil/gas fields.
Its not only about energy resources of Syria when it comes to USA but also safety of Israel which is above American laws/lives.
Syrians had to chose between rebels/terrorists and Bashar.
 
Muhammed45 said:
The Muslims of the world ought to be looking toward Syria. For it is here, where the pretext to WW3 will emerge. There is no mistaking it, what more, our beloved Prophet Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam directly pointed at Syria, when Rūm (the corrupted one) would land it's troops.

But of course today's brilliant minds wouldn't care to entertain anything Nabi Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam has stated.

Syria is where america, britain, najdis, turks, israel, france have all converged to fight with their puppet terrorists enmass. Syria is where Russia, Iran and Lebanon make a stand to oppose Western hegemony.
 
