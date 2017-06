Although i agree with you in principle but i am optimistic on account of at least one of the three judges, if not all, without naming any of the honorable judges.



PMLN has developed a cunning strategy of extreme escalation and then immediate compromise on the basis of give some and take some. And thats the game... They give some and take some and simply get away with it every time. They have successfully tried and succeeded, improvised and improved this strategy so much so that they have neutralized even the security establishment of the country using the current geo political situation in their favour. We should be thankful that sanity prevailed on account of Dawn leaks due to an unpopular decision as the other option was simply unfeasible.



What the honorable judge(s) are trying to do is overcome all this using the law to the letter. This mafia has had more than 30 years of corrupt practices to establish its roots and branches in EVERY INSTITUTION. Lets hope the rule of law is established despite the fact that a vast majority of people of Pakistan don't deserve rule of law on merit but may be, just may be, this time around Allah Subhan Taala may shower blessings on this forsaken nation despite everything and after all. Why do i think so poorly of so many? Well, people voted for these thugs, didn't they.



I'm just hopeful that our judiciary takes the slow but steady baby steps and succeeds in establishing the rule of law. The result will sort everyone out.

If not then it will be business as usual for Qom Mulk Saltanat.

