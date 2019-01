Op-Ed: China remains the bright light in the global economy



Second, China is one of the few countries in the world that makes long-term plans, Ma pointed out.

the country will finish the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020; see that socialist modernization is basically realized by 2035; and develop itself into a great modern socialist country by 2050.

Third, China’s investment in infrastructure over the past 20 years has exceeded the total of two decades in Europe and the United States, according to Ma.