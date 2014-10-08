What's new

Only two weeks of time left in 2020. How is India's plan on manned moon mission in 2020?

GS Zhou

GS Zhou

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 10, 2015
2,195
5
9,038
Country
China
Location
China
In 2009, India mentions its plan for its first manned moon mission by 2020. Now there is only two weeks left in 2020, how is the planned 2020 mission running?

The original report in 2009:
India’s manned moon mission by 2020: ISRO
The ISRO proposed to undertake the country's first manned moon mission by 2020 following the success of Chandrayaan-I.

Written by Agencies | Salem (tn) | January 12, 2009 2:07:44 pm
The ISRO proposed to undertake the country’s first manned moon mission by 2020 following the success of Chandrayaan-I,project director of Chandrayaan-I M Annadurai has said.

The successful launch of Chandrayaan-I in October last year has given space scientists the confidence to undertake manned mission to moon,Annadurai told reporters in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The Chandrayaan-II mission is expected to be undertaken within a couple of years followed by Chandrayaan-III,he said. The Chandrayaan-I mission has been sending considerable amount of data and scientists are busy analysing it,he said.

Several countries have approached India to set up a common lunar research centre for conducting various studies,the director added.

indianexpress.com

India’s manned moon mission by 2020: ISRO

The ISRO proposed to undertake the country's first manned moon mission by 2020 following the success of Chandrayaan-I.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,482
-29
1,393
Country
India
Location
India
India Announces Plans For Its First Human Space Mission

India's space agency says that four astronaut candidates have been selected for its first human mission, targeted to launch by 2022, but they've not been publicly named or identified.
www.npr.org

India Announces Plans For Its First Human Space Mission

It hopes to become the fourth nation, after the United States, China and Russia, to send people into space. The mission is targeted for 2022.
www.npr.org www.npr.org
 
vi-va

vi-va

BANNED
Jan 23, 2019
5,535
1
13,030
Country
China
Location
United States
Raj-Hindustani said:
India Announces Plans For Its First Human Space Mission

India's space agency says that four astronaut candidates have been selected for its first human mission, targeted to launch by 2022, but they've not been publicly named or identified.
www.npr.org

India Announces Plans For Its First Human Space Mission

It hopes to become the fourth nation, after the United States, China and Russia, to send people into space. The mission is targeted for 2022.
www.npr.org www.npr.org
Click to expand...
Stupid. India can't make human moon mission in 2040.
Maybe India can send the human to the moon, hard landing, no return.
 
52051

52051

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 9, 2016
2,122
-9
6,825
Country
China
Location
China
vi-va said:
Stupid. India can't make human moon mission in 2040.
Maybe India can send the human to the moon, hard landing, no return.
Click to expand...
Judging by the payload of their crap rocket, hard-landing of cow dump to Moon more likely, and that is, if they shoot their rocket at Venus.
 
Indx-techs

Indx-techs

FULL MEMBER
Dec 3, 2016
474
-3
548
Country
India
Location
India
Not very long back, even China had announced plans to land humans on Moon. How close it is to realise even a super-heavy rocket?
 
Last edited:
fallstuff

fallstuff

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 20, 2009
8,450
0
6,055
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
GS Zhou said:
In 2009, India mentions its plan for its first manned moon mission by 2020. Now there is only two weeks left in 2020, how is the planned 2020 mission running?

The original report in 2009:
India’s manned moon mission by 2020: ISRO
The ISRO proposed to undertake the country's first manned moon mission by 2020 following the success of Chandrayaan-I.

Written by Agencies | Salem (tn) | January 12, 2009 2:07:44 pm
The ISRO proposed to undertake the country’s first manned moon mission by 2020 following the success of Chandrayaan-I,project director of Chandrayaan-I M Annadurai has said.

The successful launch of Chandrayaan-I in October last year has given space scientists the confidence to undertake manned mission to moon,Annadurai told reporters in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The Chandrayaan-II mission is expected to be undertaken within a couple of years followed by Chandrayaan-III,he said. The Chandrayaan-I mission has been sending considerable amount of data and scientists are busy analysing it,he said.

Several countries have approached India to set up a common lunar research centre for conducting various studies,the director added.

indianexpress.com

India’s manned moon mission by 2020: ISRO

The ISRO proposed to undertake the country's first manned moon mission by 2020 following the success of Chandrayaan-I.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
Click to expand...
You are underestimating the Indians !
 
Indx-techs

Indx-techs

FULL MEMBER
Dec 3, 2016
474
-3
548
Country
India
Location
India
White and Green with M/S said:
They have planned i think their plan to send men on the moon is in 2030, they progressing slowly but very well, its very very complex and difficult venture, and India always hype
Click to expand...
Well, even Indian progress is slow and gradually nearing. China would be even bigger hype in that case which had bigger launchers on 90s than India had in 2010s and had human spaceflight capability with a space station and yet not there.

Indian human Spaceflight is ready most except astronaut training and engine for Indian super-heavy rocket will see test next year. Delays and failures are a thing in R&D.
 
GS Zhou

GS Zhou

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 10, 2015
2,195
5
9,038
Country
China
Location
China
Indx-techs said:
Not vary long back, even China had announced plans to land humans on Moon. How close it is to realise even a super-heavy rocket?
Click to expand...
Mind to tell us which Chinese official says a plan about "Manned Moon Mission by 2020"??

This is a Chinese newspaper in 2005. It mentions China's "3-step" moon mission plan. The last step is, by 2020, China will send a robotic lander to the Moon, collect the lunar rocks, and sent the rocks back to the earth.

And right now, the lander, Chang'e -5, has completed the mission of moon surface landing and rock collection, is on its route go back to the earth. It is planned to land in Inner Mongolia tomorrow morning.

Once China says something, China treats it seriously.

1608098276480.png
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
3,151
0
1,736
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
nd
Indx-techs said:
Well, even Indian progress is slow and gradually nearing. China would be even bigger hype in that case which had bigger launchers on 90s than India had in 2010s and had human spaceflight capability with a space station and yet not there.

Indian human Spaceflight is ready most except astronaut training and engine for Indian super-heavy rocket will see test next year. Delays and failures are a thing in R&D.
Click to expand...
And tell me when China hype for its Space initiatives???
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

K
Keystone Be Darned: Canada Finds a Surprise Pipeline Route Bypassing Obama
Replies
0
Views
1K
kamrananvaar
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom