The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution condemning Nazism, neo-Nazism and all forms of racism, co-sponsored by Russia. The US and Ukraine voted against it, while 49 countries, mainly US allies, abstained.
The resolution on “Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices” that contribute to racism, xenophobia and intolerance was adopted with 130 votes in favor, the Russian permanent mission to the UN announced on Thursday.
See which country is isolated.
Only two countries vote against UN resolution condemning Nazism
