Stranagor said:



The resolution on “Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices” that contribute to racism, xenophobia and intolerance was adopted with 130 votes in favor, the Russian permanent mission to the UN announced on Thursday.



Only two countries vote against UN resolution condemning Nazism The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution condemning Nazism, neo-Nazism and all forms of racism, co-sponsored by Russia. The US and Ukraine voted against it, while 49 countries, mainly US allies, abstained.



See which country is isolated.

Europe is ruined by Nazism in past and this western Europe fools now collaborate with Nazi and ignore it's past evil deed. Those dead by Nazi will never rest in peace and come back to haunt them.And proven Ukraine and USA are both the real evil of this world.No, some troll will claim China and Russia are isolated. Nobody support them in any resolution in UN.While US and western Europe are face of this world. All their action are supported by rest of the countries in UN