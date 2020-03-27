Only the US has more coronavirus cases than India. But unlike Trump, its leader seems immune from criticism

India's next general election is still four years away in 2024, and there are no term limits for the position of prime minister in the constitution.

But Modi and his BJP will soon face a litmus test on their popular support -- the upcoming legislative assembly elections in the eastern state of Bihar, home to millions of migrant workers who were deeply affected by the lockdown and economic nosedive.



The Bihar elections, scheduled to be held in October, could serve as a microcosm referendum on the Modi government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the economy.



"The states are the building blocks of the national politics," Bose said. "The outcome of that election will be a reliable barometer."