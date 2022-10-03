Only Role And Targets Assigned to Army in lieu of Pardon for Alleged RCO.

When IK returns as PM, Military Establishment will be dreading him what he shall do against their alleged role in RCO.



Military Establishment should be given these targets for the next 10 years in lieu of any action for their alleged role in RCO and destabilizing the country:



1. General Headquarters to concentrate all their energies working on a military plan to liberate Kashmir.



2. A think tank comprising of foreign policy experts, academicians, economists, and retired military thinkers to think through financial, political, and diplomatic challenges and ramifications. That should be under civilian government.



2. Work on Pakistan own AIP equipped Submarine force. Pakistan Chinese AIP sub delivery is in difficulty after Germany refused to supply diesel engines.



3. Work on Pakistan NGFA. ( Work with Turkey on a TFX variant).



4. Procure a suitable turboshaft power plant for stalled TAI ATAK T129.



5. Prepare a plan to engage Pakistan engineering universities on advanced military and non-military research projects, financial help and build advanced labs and infrastructure.



6. Build Kalabagh dam. If US army Corps of Engineers can construct Hoover dam, PA

Corps of Engineers should do that also.

They should be given task to how to reclaim water as a result of disastrous climate change effects. They should be given task to build Basha and Dasu Dams, and smaller dams in Baluchistan and sindh.



7. A bill for these targets should be passed in the NA and made public and read to every new batch of military academies.