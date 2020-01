So your thesis is that Iran cannot make a nuke? Forgetting the obvious and demonstrable falsehood of this notion, lets not forget that Pakistan made nukes decades ago (with or without help), you want us to believe Iran, which has a very robust technological base cannot?



As for delivery devises, forgetting the fact Iran most definitely has ICBM technology (search ghaem rocket SLV), it has launched multiple satellites into orbit. In the words of the missile expert Uzi Rubin, "any nations that can put a satellite into orbit, can put a nuke anywhere on the planet", Iran also has the re-entry technology as proven.













Iran has already finished the nuclear weapon design in 2003. Just go on youtube and see Netanyahoo's speech on the materials taken from some old archive showing that Iran finished the design.



As for this ridiculous notion that these spy agencies will manage to kill 100's if not 1000's of nuclear scientists, you seriously need to lay off these hollywood spy movies for a while.

Click to expand...