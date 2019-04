Only In China: A Pyramid Scheme Involving Actual Pyramids



It's only appropriate that the country with the $40 trillion ponzi financial system and where a broke pig farming company paid its creditors in bacon, only to run out of pigs, has created a pyramid scheme that involves literal pyramids. @Two Authorities in China’s capital are investigating two companies selling "products using such illegal practices as fake advertising and multilevel marketing, The Beijing News reported Monday.According to the outlet, police in Beijing’s Fengtai District launched an investigation with the national-level State Administration for Industry and Commerce on Monday to look into the products’ manufacturer, Weihai Ruihong Energy Technology Co. Ltd., and distributor, Beijing Hongzheng Technology Co. Ltd.