Other institutions need to play role: ‘Only Imran not responsible for rooting out corruption’

Highlights

Corruption was not Imran Khan’s responsibility only and other institutions were also responsible for fighting the menace, says Fawad

Fawad says PTI's stance regarding corruption and accountability is very clear, as no one, who had looted the wealth of Pakistan, would be given clemency

The cabinet has approved the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA) and initially 135,000 apartments would be constructed

