The government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) has taken up a series of austerity measures for its officials and employees which cut off the luxuries that entail with the job that is paid for using the tax payers’ money. This includes reduction of cost on foreign visits, flying economy class and avoiding meals at five-star hotels, Zee News has reported.Renewal of furniture or upholstery as and when officials keep getting transferred is also a waste of resources, the order further states. This order has been issued by the Chief Secretary of UP government Anup Chandra Pandey and contains 18 point instructions.The money that will be saved from these expense cuts will be used for development work. Reviewing schemes that are outdated and no longer useful is also on the agenda.Only sanctioned rates are being encouraged for allowances for travel, leave, medical, dearness, house rent etc. Also, no new offices or residential complexes shall be constructed with the exception of newly created divisions/districts.Even hiring taxis will only be done after the permission from the finance department. Instead of opting for hotels, government buildings will be used for meetings from now on. To reduce stationery costs, emails and video conference calls will be used which will reduce the bills by a maximum extent.The order is applicable to all government departments, PSUs and state universities.