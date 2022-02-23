What's new

Only Black Teen Is Handcuffed After He and Other Teen Fight

Dai Toruko

Dai Toruko

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
2,112
-2
2,454
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey

Two teenagers, one who is Black and the other who is not, broke out into a fight in a mall, causing an uproar. Video shows two officers with New Jersey’s Bridgewater Police Department breaking up the fight. One officer sits the teenager who is not Black down. The other officer handcuffs the Black teen. Many are calling the incident racist. “What made them be so aggressive with my son and not the other kid?” the handcuffed teen’s mom told CNN
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
14-year-old girl fatally shot by LAPD called US 'safest country in the world,' father says
Replies
2
Views
269
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
‘Soho Karen’ who attacked Black teenager identified
Replies
0
Views
258
Beast
B
beijingwalker
'We've seen lifelong friends kill each other:' How a state capital became one of the deadliest US cities
Replies
8
Views
485
Beidou2020
B
khansaheeb
Delhi teen’s rape: Retd Army subedar held, police suspect he targeted couples in parks
Replies
1
Views
163
serenity
serenity
khansaheeb
Black man led by white police on horseback sues for $1m
Replies
6
Views
458
YeBeWarned
YeBeWarned

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom