Only Black Teen Is Handcuffed After He and Other Teen Fight

Two teenagers, one who is Black and the other who is not, broke out into a fight in a mall, causing an uproar. Video shows two officers with New Jersey’s Bridgewater Police Department breaking up the fight. One officer sits the teenager who is not Black down. The other officer handcuffs the Black teen. Many are calling the incident racist. “What made them be so aggressive with my son and not the other kid?” the handcuffed teen’s mom told CNN