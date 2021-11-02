What's new

Online trolls threaten to rape the nine-month-old daughter of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli

Online trolls threaten to rape the nine-month-old daughter of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli after the country's disastrous performances at the T20 World Cup
  • Online abuse began after India lost in the T20 World Cup to arch rivals Pakistan
  • Captain Virat Kohli stepped in to defend team mates against online trolls
  • Now the baby daughter of the skipper and his Bollywood actress wife, Anushka Sharma, has been targeted with disgusting threats on Twitter
  • The Delhi Commission for Women has urged the India police to take action
Shameless online trolls have threatened to rape the nine-month-old daughter of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma.


The threats were sent via Twitter and started to appear after India's heavy defeat to arch rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Following the loss, by 10 wickets, Kohli spoke out on social media in defence of his team mate Mohammed Shami. As the only Muslim player in the Indian team, the bowler was targeted for his religion after the dismal performance.

The skipper Kohli denounced the trolling of Shami, branding the anonymous social media users as 'spineless', and now they have turned their toxic attention to him and his family.

The daughter of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma has been threatened online by 'shameful' trolls


The Delhi Commission for Women has called on police to investigate the abuse of the couple nine-month-old daughter


Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the women's group, described the online comments targeting Kohli's daughter as 'very shameful'.

'The team has made us proud thousands of times, why this silliness in defeat,' Ms Maliwal said in a tweet.

'I have issued notice to Delhi Police, arrest all those who threatened 9 months old girl with rape!'

The Indian team, and Kohli in particular, have been widely criticised after poor performances and out-dated captaincy at the T20 World Cup.

The Indians followed up their loss to Pakistan with an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami was targeted by online trolls after defeat to Pakistan


But it was the team's hapless performance against neighbours Pakistan that riled fans. In the aftermath of the defeat, Shami, the only Muslim in the side, was subjected to appalling online abuse.

To his credit, Kohli did not flinch in the face of the trolling and used a pre-match press conference before the New Zealand fixture to call out Shami's anonymous abusers, labelling them 'spineless'.

'Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do,' Kohli told reporters on the eve of the Super 12 encounter.

Kohli has presided over a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign in which India lost to Pakistan


And he reminded those trolling Shami of the Amroha-born fast bowler's passion to play for the country.

'They have no understanding of the fact that Shami has won India a number of matches in the last few years and has been our primary bowler along with Jasprit Bumrah when it comes to making an impact in Test cricket,' said Kohli, who is widely considered to be one of the finest batsman of his generation.

Kohli has been resolute in his defence of team mate Mohammed Shami


'If people can overlook that and his passion for the country, I honestly don't even want to waste one minute of my life to give any attention to those people; neither does Shami or anyone else in the team. The team stands by him and we are backing him 200 percent,' added Kohli, who has made 91 T20 international appearances for India and averages 52.72 runs in the format.


'All those who have attacked him can come with more force if they want to, our brotherhood, our friendship within the team cannot be shaken. I can guarantee you that as captain of the team that we have built a culture where these things will not infiltrate into the environment even .0001 percent. That is an absolute guarantee from my side.'

Shami has taken 12 wickets for India in 14 T20 internationals, but is yet to take a wicket at the World Cup, although he is by far from being the only player to struggle. His side has only taken two wickets in the competition so far.

However, the right-arm bowler has been successful in other formats, where he has 195 Test wickets and 148 in One Day Internationals.

A heavy defeat to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup has prompted disgusting online abuse


Kohli was supported in his defence of Shami by India cricket legends, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble. However, following his comments the trolls have turned attention towards the captain and his family.

The sickening abuse has prompted the former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, to come out in support of Kohli, his wife and daughter.

'People need to understand it's just a sport, we might be playing for different countries but we are a part of the same community,' Inzamam said. 'You have every right to criticise Kohli's batting or captaincy but nobody has the right to target a cricketer's family. A few days back [after India's defeat by Pakistan] something similar happened with Mohammed Shami. Victory and loss is a part of the game.'

Five-year-old daughter of former India captain, MS Dhoni, has also been targeted online


It is not the first time the child of a high-profile Indian cricketer has been threatened with rape.

Last year, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter Ziva was targeted online, after an Instagram user sent rape threats.

Dhoni is a former captain national team, which won the inaugural 2007 ICC World Twenty20 competition, among other international honours.

However, Dhoni's daughter was attacked online after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Threats to rape baby daughter of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli

The threats were sent via Twitter and started to appear after India's heavy defeat to arch rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai, last week, and now Virat Kohli's family have been targeted.
A society unguided by progressive, empathetic and sensible people will churn out these kinds of trolls who have additionally been given free access to the internet. It is wrong that in India to make a presentation within some college one requires a high score in the previous years of so-called education system here but to make a post on the internet from India one doesn't require any sort of qualification or sensibility.
 
Welcome to Hindutva Fundamentalism. You opened that bottle now learn to live with it.
 
Twitter User Threatening Kohli's Daughter With Rape Is From India, Not Pak

Soon after the disturbing tweet went viral, several other users claimed that this account was run by a Pakistani user. We found these claims to be false.

1635886982920.png




During an ongoing spate of trolling on Twitter against Indian national men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli, a user going by the handle @criccrazyygirl posted a highly abusive comment, amounting to a rape threat, that was directed at Kohli's 10-month-old daughter Vamika Kohli. Soon after the disturbing tweet went viral, several other users claimed that this account was run by a Pakistani user, as the profile picture was that of a woman wearing the Pakistani cricket team jersey. However, BOOM found these claims to be false; our investigation of past tweets by this account revealed that it is run by a Telugu-speaking Indian right-wing user, who used to go by the handle @ramanheist, and is not run by a Pakistani user. BOOM also reached out to Twitter for a comment on whether action has been taken against the account. The article shall be updated upon receiving a response. Also Read: Here's How India, New Zealand And Afghanistan Can Qualify For T20 WC Semis The Vicious Troll Attack Kohli came under heavy trolling on Sunday from Indian right-wing users on Twitter, after he defended teammate Mohammed Shami against Islamophobic comments and trolling that Shami himself had received, folllowing India's loss to Pakistan in a key match during the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Social media users used the hashtag #DiwaliAsPerViratKohli, along with other derogatory hashtags, making reference to a recent tweet by Kohli where he offered to share tips with his followers on how to spend a meaningful Diwali. In the midst of this trolling, a screenshot started going viral, which showed user @criccrazyygirl making the distressing comment at Kohli's infant daughter. By the time BOOM tried to view the tweet, it had already been deleted. However, we did find an archive of the tweet. Trigger Warning - the tweet contains a rape threat directed at an infant, and can be distressing to some viewers. Click here to view the archive of the tweet. Furthermore, while attempting to view the profile of the user, Twitter notified that it does not exist any more - suggesting that the handle name had either been changed, or the account has been deactivated. As the screenshots of the tweet got more and more viral, several accounts started claiming that @criccrazyygirl is run by a Pakistani user.


1635887028179.png



https://www.boomlive.in/fact-check/virat-kohli-india-pakistan-mohammed-shami-twitter-troll-criccrazyygirl-15401
 
There are no words to describe the anger annoyance and feelings I have for these animals. This society is beyond saving and repair. India has some of the lowest forms of human. I’m just relieved tonight that our forefathers and Jinnah created Pakistan so we don’t have to be associated or part of this so called landmass known as India
 
