Online trolls threaten to rape the nine-month-old daughter of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli

Twitter User Threatening Kohli's Daughter With Rape Is From India, Not Pak

Soon after the disturbing tweet went viral, several other users claimed that this account was run by a Pakistani user. We found these claims to be false.During an ongoing spate of trolling on Twitter against Indian national men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli, a user going by the handle @criccrazyygirl posted a highly abusive comment, amounting to a rape threat, that was directed at Kohli's 10-month-old daughter Vamika Kohli. Soon after the disturbing tweet went viral, several other users claimed that this account was run by a Pakistani user, as the profile picture was that of a woman wearing the Pakistani cricket team jersey. However, BOOM found these claims to be false; our investigation of past tweets by this account revealed that it is run by a Telugu-speaking Indian right-wing user, who used to go by the handle @ramanheist, and is not run by a Pakistani user. BOOM also reached out to Twitter for a comment on whether action has been taken against the account. The article shall be updated upon receiving a response. Also Read: Here's How India, New Zealand And Afghanistan Can Qualify For T20 WC Semis The Vicious Troll Attack Kohli came under heavy trolling on Sunday from Indian right-wing users on Twitter, after he defended teammate Mohammed Shami against Islamophobic comments and trolling that Shami himself had received, folllowing India's loss to Pakistan in a key match during the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Social media users used the hashtag #DiwaliAsPerViratKohli, along with other derogatory hashtags, making reference to a recent tweet by Kohli where he offered to share tips with his followers on how to spend a meaningful Diwali. In the midst of this trolling, a screenshot started going viral, which showed user @criccrazyygirl making the distressing comment at Kohli's infant daughter. By the time BOOM tried to view the tweet, it had already been deleted. However, we did find an archive of the tweet. Trigger Warning - the tweet contains a rape threat directed at an infant, and can be distressing to some viewers. Click here to view the archive of the tweet. Furthermore, while attempting to view the profile of the user, Twitter notified that it does not exist any more - suggesting that the handle name had either been changed, or the account has been deactivated. As the screenshots of the tweet got more and more viral, several accounts started claiming that @criccrazyygirl is run by a Pakistani user.