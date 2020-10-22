Online shopping fest extended till Oct 30

DalalErMaNodi
Some 14 leading e-commerce companies have jointly organised the festival with the slogan "Desher Taka Deshe Thakuk"
The 10-day-long online shopping festival, started on October 10 with 14 leading e-commerce platforms of the country, has been extended till October 30.
Some 14 leading e-commerce companies have jointly organised the festival with the slogan "Desher Taka Deshe Thakuk" (Let the Country's Money Stay in the Country), in association with the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-Cab).
Because of the positive response and to encourage buyers to shop online during Durga Puja festive amid pandemic, the duration of this largest shopping fest has been extended by 10 more days.
At the festival, organisers are going to have attractive offers including: a 10% discount on bKash payments, 50% discount vouchers, buy one get one, and free delivery services.
Source
Source