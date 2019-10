Online Retailing Brings Pakistan In Textiles Race With India And Bangladesh

Pakistan is benefiting from the global shift to online retailing.

Pakistan’s cost-competitive garment makers are drawing attention from international consumers.

Pakistan’s most important sector for the economy, the textile industry contributed $544 billion to the total trade in FY2019.

Garment companies of Pakistan are trying hard to get into the supply chains of some of the biggest fashion brands in the world.

The success of Online Retailing in Pakistan: