Onion Production: DAE in north launches programme aiming self sufficiency

Workers tend to an onion field in Kisamoter Char area of Dimla upazila in Nilphamari.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Rangpur region has launched an intensive programme in five northern districts to boost onion production in the upcoming season.The programme is aimed at ultimately attaining self sufficiency in onion production in the country, according to DAE officials in Rangpur.The programme is in response to the recent surge in prices of onion, a popular cooking ingredient in the country, following a ban on its export, imposed by India, they also said.Rafiqul Islam, sub assistant agriculture officer of DAE in Rangpur, said in districts of Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari, the DAE has set a target for producing 1.5 lakh tonnes of onion on 9,470 hectares of land this year, as opposed to 67.6 thousand tonnes produced on 6,142 hectares of land last year.Moreover, aside from providing assistance in cultivating traditional onion seed varieties including Taherpuri and Faridpuri, the DAE is also distributing newer high-yielding varieties such as Bari-6, Bari-3 and Bari-1.Many non-governmental organisations are also distributing imported high breed varieties of onion seeds, he added."Since we no longer can be dependent on imports [of onion], we have launched a massive program to inspire farmers in cultivating the newly introduced summer variety of onion along with the traditional winter varieties," said Mesbahur Rahman, a DAE horticulture specialist for Rangpur region.A good number of farmers in the region responded well and they have cultivated the summer variety for the first time this year.Through the cultivation of the summer and winter varieties, the annual onion production is likely to double -- a step toward reaching self sufficiency in its production, he added.Farmer Bodiuzzaman, from Kursha village in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur, predominantly grows onion among other crops.He said he made Tk 40 thousand against the production cost of only Tk 10 thousand last year, when he reaped a harvest of 1.34 tonnes of onion from one bigha of land.Another seasoned onion grower, Khirod Roy, from Bhabaniganj village in Nilphamari Sadar upazila, said onion farmers often suffer losses due to fall in onion prices in March and April, the months when the produce is harvested. "The government should ban import of onion during the harvest period to ensure stability of onion prices at the market."Mohammad Moniruzzaman, additional director (Rangpur region) of DAE, said around 25 to 30 percent of onion gets rotten due to failure of following proper preservation techniques at farmers' end.In order to prevent the wastage, the DAE is planning on launching a project, under which they would train farmers on how to make specialised onion storage facilities at their own houses, using available resources."We will arrange motivational and training programmes as well as provide technology and quality seeds to encourage farmers in cultivating profitable crops, particularly onion. This way, we will achieve self sufficiency in onion production, like we already did in the case of rice and meat production," he also said.