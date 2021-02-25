zakir Ullah Khan
ongoing work & installation of trusses for tensile membranes at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar
Target is to handover ground area to PCB by April end for pitches & grass Installation of chairs, scoreboard screen & indoor items to continue simultaneously arbab niaz cricket stadium arbab niaz cricket stadium renovation arbab niaz cricket stadium latest update arbab niaz cricket stadium peshawar
