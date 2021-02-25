What's new

ongoing work & installation of trusses for tensile membranes at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar

zakir Ullah Khan

zakir Ullah Khan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 12, 2020
52
0
114
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ongoing work & installation of trusses for tensile membranes at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar



Target is to handover ground area to PCB by April end for pitches & grass Installation of chairs, scoreboard screen & indoor items to continue simultaneously arbab niaz cricket stadium arbab niaz cricket stadium renovation arbab niaz cricket stadium latest update arbab niaz cricket stadium peshawar
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom