One year on, Universal Studios Beijing Resort spreads cheer, increases sales

One year on, Universal Beijing Resort spreads cheer, increases sales Universal Beijing Resort, a 40 billion yuan ($5.75 billion) joint venture between Chinese and US companies, celebrated its first anniversary on Tuesday, in the process showing the consumption power of the Chinese has not waned despite COVID-19, experts said.

A child poses for photos at the Universal Beijing Resort in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 20, 2022. The Universal Beijing Resort celebrated the one year anniversary of its opening to the public on Tuesday. [Photo/Xinhua]

During the last 12 months, guests drank more than 1 million cups of Butterbeer, enjoyed 1 million Minion ice creams in Universal Studios Beijing theme park and over 100,000 hand-crafted milkshakes at the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Beijing, according to data released by the resort.Long lines outside popular restaurants and merchandise stores have become a common sight in the park. The resort launched over 3,400 merchandise items, bringing at least one new item on average every day after opening.The resort has also experienced tough times during the year, like the nearly two-month suspension from May 1 due to the sudden COVID-19 resurgence in Beijing.On June 25, when the resort reopened, guests in large numbers returned to the park, and were happy to don the costumes of their favorite characters in certain movies. Glad tidings like these boosted staff morale at the resort, besides restoring public confidence that cultural tourism will make a full recovery.