One year after Galwan: what are China's gains over India - China gain 1,000 square kilometres of Indian territory

Assessment of India's tactical and strategic gains and drawbacks:


1. China has forced India into an all-weather, militarised, hard deployment on a second live border. The two-front threat is now a reality as never before.

2. China has taken away India’s option of launching a war on Pakistan without factoring in the likelihood of a Chinese military reaction.

3. To deal with the new reality of two powerful enemies acting in cahoots, India will have to expand defence spending. Alternatively we will have to cut back funding for a maritime presence in the Indo-Pacific, to allocate funding to the Himalayan land border.

4. India has been forced to accept foreign military help to defend its borders. US drones now watch over the LAC. India’s military reliance on the US is going to expand.

5. China has forced India to cater for China’s likely reactions before building any roads or border infrastructure.

6. China has demonstrated that the Indian government worries more about its image with domestic voters and less about losing territories. India has lost respect in the Third World and in SAARC.

7. China has demonstrated that the Indian army works on political directives, with tactical imperatives taking a lower precedence.

8. Despite boastful and threatening proclamations that it would move against Beijing’s exports and investments, Chinese companies such as Alibaba continue to invest in India. Exports from China to India were the highest ever last year. This sends out a global message that bluster takes precedence over hard action.

9. By avoiding even a single strong statement on biological warfare by state actors, despite a crushing second wave, India has encouraged China to think of weaponizing a third wave.

10. The non-investigation of cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, such as recent intrusions on Powergrid, National Payments Corporation of India, encourages rogue state actors such as China to expand their activities without hindrance.

11. China has kept India engaged in public border talks, even while gaining control over an estimated 1,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, China’s forked tongue strategy has now been tested in Ladakh, and in Doklam, Sikkim.
 
I once posted a detailed post of all the areas china harvested but I can't find that thread now and it was much large than 1000 sqKM
 
