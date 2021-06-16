One year after galwan clash

#GalwanClash #16BiharRegt #PLA #LadakhChina is keeping India engaged in Border TalksChina is in firm control of 600-800 SQ Km of Indian occupied LadakhChina has forced India to cater for China's Likely Reactions before taking any step in Occupied LadakhWith Bad economy, covid and social Issues India will be forced to increase defence budget which will add misery amoung its masses60 thousand troops permanently stationed at LAC and dream of Two front War becomming a nighmareIndian Govt and Army both exposed