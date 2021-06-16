What's new

One year after galwan clash

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

Apr 15, 2008
#GalwanClash #16BiharRegt #PLA #Ladakh
China is keeping India engaged in Border Talks
China is in firm control of 600-800 SQ Km of Indian occupied Ladakh
China has forced India to cater for China's Likely Reactions before taking any step in Occupied Ladakh
With Bad economy, covid and social Issues India will be forced to increase defence budget which will add misery amoung its masses
60 thousand troops permanently stationed at LAC and dream of Two front War becomming a nighmare
Indian Govt and Army both exposed
 
