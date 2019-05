One-third of overseas job-seekers cheated by intermediaries: Study

Besides, many of them were promised high salary and lucrative jobs.



But ultimately, they ended up in low-paying jobs, she added.

Ms Khatun said a female pays Tk 70,000 to Tk 80,000 and a male gives Tk 600,000 to Tk 800,000 to go abroad with job. This practice has been continuing for many years.

Shraboni Gain, a school teacher from Barishal went to Saudi Arabia in June 2018.



The middleman promised her a house tutor's job with handsome salary.



But after reaching Saudi Arabia, she came to know that she was sent to the country as a domestic help.

More than 12 million Bangladeshis went to different countries with jobs between 1976 to until April 2019, according to government statistics.