‘One third of Dhaka city’s commuters want to buy two-wheelers’





A post-shutdown survey of nearly 500 commuters has revealed that over the three-fourths of the respondents are concerned about the risk of contracting Covid-19 on public transport

Shaila Jamal research findings:

· Public transportation is unsafe during Covid-19

· Six feet of distance is impossible to maintain on Dhaka's footpaths

· Over three-fourths of those surveyed are worried about contracting Covid-19 while travelling

· They believe two-wheelers can solve the problem

· Over half of the respondents can afford two-wheelers for daily use

· One third are aiming to buy a motorcycle or scooter within a year

· Two-thirds are afraid of accidents, complications of getting a license

· Transportation experts have suggested safe riding training

· Public transportation is unsafe during Covid-19

· Six feet of distance is impossible to maintain on Dhaka's footpaths

· Over three-fourths of those surveyed are worried about contracting Covid-19 while travelling

· They believe two-wheelers can solve the problem

· Over half of the respondents can afford two-wheelers for daily use

· One third are aiming to buy a motorcycle or scooter within a year

· Two-thirds are afraid of accidents, complications of getting a license

· Transportation experts have suggested safe riding training

More than two-thirds of Dhaka city's commuters believe that two-wheelers can help them avoid contracting Covid-19 while travelling.



One third of them want to buy two-wheelers within a year, according to an independent survey published recently.





However, the majority of them have observed that there is a lack of road safety and there are complications in availing a driver's licence for a vehicle, according to the research conducted in July.





Transportation researcher Shaila Jamal, a PhD candidate at Canada's McMaster University, conducted the survey titled "Exploring the Transport Mode Switch Potential in the Post-lockdown and Post-Pandemic (Covid-19) Period in Bangladesh."





The post-shutdown detailed survey of nearly 500 commuters – mostly formally employed ones and students with diversified profiles – reveals that over three-fourths of the respondents are concerned about the virus risk on public transport.



They believe two-wheelers can solve their problem.



Half of the respondents said they could afford a motorcycle or scooter, while 66% said they could afford a bicycle for daily use, according to the research.



While sharing her survey findings with Bangladeshi journalists online recently, the researcher said one-third of the respondents spoke of their readiness to buy a motorcycle or scooter. Of them, 28% are interested in buying a motorcycle and 8% in buying a scooter.



However, 65% said they did not have a driver's licence and it would be a complicated process to avail it.



As per the survey, 15% of the respondents said they used to avoid public buses before Covid-19 and the rate has spiked to 69% since the virus appeared.



A total 62% of respondents said that their frequency of taking public transportation would drop significantly even after the pandemic.



Nearly half of the surveyed people said their use of motorcycles or scooters would increase after the pandemic, which was 44% in the case of bicycles.



Most of the bicycle lovers are uncomfortable with longer trips within the city at peak hours. Also the lack of dedicated bike lanes makes them feel unsafe.



More than half of the surveyed people said they would prefer using two-wheelers if they felt safe from the risks of accidents.



Despite a comparatively higher cost to own a motorcycle or scooter in Bangladesh, most of the surveyed people have acknowledged that it is comparatively easy to use, maintain and park a two-wheeler.



Masses of people have been struggling every day to avert the novel coronavirus since the nationwide shutdown was lifted. The struggle might worsen as winter is approaching – with an increased risk of the virus strengthening.



Several local public health experts, in interviews with Shaila Jamal, said that in Dhaka city, it is not possible to maintain social distancing on public buses due to congestion, confined environments and a huge gap between demand and supply, especially during peak hours.



It is also impossible to maintain six feet of physical distance while walking on crowded footpaths of the capital, they said.



Hence, owning vehicles is the only way to avoid the risk of catching a novel coronavirus infection while travelling, and the common people can only afford a two-wheeler – a bicycle or a motorcycle or a scooter – they observed.



Meanwhile, transportation experts, in their interviews with the researcher, also emphasised the importance of safe riding training for commuters, who are interested in using two-wheelers, to help with a potential transport mode switch during and after the pandemic.



However, local two-wheeler makers seem to be sorry for both themselves and interested buyers as they are unlikely to cater to the entire demand.



Supply chain disruptions during the lockdown coupled with some adverse industry regulations – like forbidding assemblers to import painted parts – have created a supply shortage on the market.



Also the government's decision to lift the value added tax waiver for local manufacturers has further increased the total amount for a new two-wheeler registration.



It has caused a rise to the initial cost of owning a motorcycle or scooter by around 10%, depending on brands and models.



Requested by the stakeholders of the industry, the government has decided to rationalise the registration cost gradually. It is uncertain when the decision will be implemented.

