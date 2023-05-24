What's new

One third of Canadians fine with prescribing assisted suicide for homelessness

大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

The results were contained in a recent Research Co. poll probing just how comfortable Canadians were with the current state of the country’s MAID (medical assistance in dying) regime.


Starting in March 2021, Canada became one of only a handful of countries to legalize assisted suicide even in instances where a patient does not have a terminal illness. Ever since, a Canadian can be approved for MAID simply for having a “grievous and irremediable medical condition.”


Research Co. found that 73 per cent of poll respondents favoured the current regime, and only 16 per cent opposed it.


Pollsters also found not-insignificant numbers of Canadians who favoured assisted suicide in cases where no medical condition of any kind was present.

nationalpost.com

One third of Canadians fine with prescribing assisted suicide for homelessness

Roughly the same number told a poll they were fine with approving MAID for someone whose only affliction was poverty
